Davido’s Personal Bodyguard Dies At 36

By Onwuka Gerald

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has expressed grief over the death of his personal bodyguard, Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan.

Late Tijani, survived by his wife and children, was reportedly ill for sometime before passing on in the early hours of Tuesday.

Davido mourned his dead bodyguard using his Instagram page. He shared a black photo on his story, which signifies that he’s currently mourning his late body guard.

Other celebrities, entertainers and DMW gang also took to their social media to mourn his death.