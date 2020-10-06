Davido’s Record Label Dumps Lil Frosh Over Allegations of Domestic Violence

Following incident that broke out between Nigerian rapper, Sanni Goriola popularly known as Lil Frosh and his girlfriend, Gift Cammille where he allegedly battered her beyond recognition, Davido’s Music Worldwide Label has terminated the artiste’s contract.

The label made this disclosure in a statement posted via Davido’s twitter handle.

According to them, domestic violence should and will not be tolerated by the label.

“Lil Frosh’s actions are undermining and as well disappointing. There is absolutely no excuse for the anomalous behavior portrayed by him.

After meticulous probe into the issue, we were left with no other choice other than to immediately terminate Lil Frosh’s contract with the label.

“We condemn every act of violence and will continue to stand with victims of domestic violence”, they added.

Meanwhile the victim’s Manager, Oluwatoki Michael said Cammille has been discharged from the hospital as the issue has been taken to Court.