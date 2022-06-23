DC Sahiwal Fined Milk Shops for Selling Unhealthy Milk

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Khizar Afzal Chaudhry along with Punjab Food Authority officials checked the shops and wasted thousands of liters of unhygienic milk.

Al-Farid Malik Point (Gol Chakar) was fined Rs 10,000. And ten kilos of dumplings and twenty kilos of curd were also wasted.

Ghous Azam Malik Point was fined Rs 6,000. Al Farid Malik Point on Church Road was fined Rs 15,000 and 350 liters of unhygienic milk was wasted.

Ganj Shakar Malik Point Church Road was directed to improve the quality. Kermanwala Malik Point was fined Rs. 7,000 and fifty liters of unhygienic milk was wasted.

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal said that no one would be allowed to play with the health of the citizens. He directed that the quality of milk and yogurt should be maintained in all cases.