Deaconess Of Living Faith Church Arrested For Burning Girl’s Private Parts

Police in Kaduna State have arrested a Deaconess of the Living Faith Church for acts of terrorism.

Madam Yemi, the deaconess was nabbed by for terrorizing a 14-year-old girl, simply identified as Princess.

The Deaconess, it was learnt adopted princess from the Kajuru IDP camp as a domestic house help.

In a tweet, Professor Chidi Odinkalu, former Chairman of the Nigerian Human Rights Commission, said Deaconess Yemi and her children would heat up a knife red and use it to burn the private parts of the little girl up to her buttocks including her face.

“Earlier today, @PoliceNG in Kaduna arrested Madam Yemi, Deaconess at Living Faith Church, for domestic terror on Princess, a 14 yo, Kajuru IDP whom she’d taken from her parents as domestic Madam & her kids wld put knife on fire & burn this kid with it from face to genitals,” Prof. Odinkalu tweeted.

The Living Faith Church or Ministries was founded by Pastor David Oyedepo, with its headquarters in Ota, Ogun State, Nigeria.