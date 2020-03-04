Death by hanging is the punishment for kidnapping – Police warns

The Katsina state Police Command has disclosed that some unscrupulous members of the public now pose as bandits to call and send messages, threatening to kill or kidnap people or their relatives for ransom.

A statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, PRO, SP Gambo Isah, on Tuesday in Katsina, warned that death by hanging is the punishment for kidnapping, under Section 243 of the Katsina State Penal Code as amended.

“It has come to the notice of the Katsina state Police Command that some unscrupulous members of the public have devised new tactics of calling or sending messages to some unsuspecting members of the public, (either friends, neighbours, or relatives or acquaintances etc) that they are bandits or kidnappers from the forest, asking them to pay ransom or themselves or any member of their families risked being kidnapped. To this end, the Katsina state Police Command wishes to categorically warn that any person or persons arrested in connection with such offences will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law. Members of the public should note that “Death by hanging” is the punishment for Kidnapping under Section 243 of the Katsina state Penal Code as amended.

Parents are hereby advised to monitor the activities of their wards as the law is no respecter of person and any person caught will be made to face the full wrath of the law” the statement reads.