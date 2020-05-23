Death Of Pregnant Woman Sparks Outrage Against Police In Ogun State

Youths in Ibiade, Ogun Waterside Local Government, Ogun State are staging protests demanding for justice against corrupt policemen, after a pregnant woman died at the hands of unscrupulous officers.

The Alarige of Ibiade in the Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Bola Raimi, and his subjects went on to protest the alleged killing, which happened around 7am on Thursday at Ibiade, Eti-Soore Close in the waterside area.

The report goes that a commercial motorcyclist conveying the pregnant woman to hospital for delivery, was stopped at a checkpoint by policemen attached to the Ibiade Police Station.

The traditional ruler, said the deceased was hit in the head with a torch by one of the policemen at the checkpoint.

Oba Raimi said, “I learnt that the pregnant woman was in labour and she was being taken from her village to a general hospital.

“While she was being conveyed on a motorcycle around 7am, she and the motorcyclist were stopped by policemen. But, the motorcyclist was in a haste to take her to hospital, because she was due to give birth.

“But, the policemen delayed them because of N100 bribe, and the okada rider decided to ignore them and moved on. It was in the process that they used torchlight to hit the woman in the head and she started vomiting blood.

“The okada rider tried to rush her to the hospital, but she passed away when they got there. The policemen killed the pregnant woman because of N100″, he lamented.

Oba Raimi added that three policemen were involved in the incident.

According to Oba Raimi, the police Area Commander in Ogbere said the affected policemen had been arrested and transferred to the state command headquarters in Abeokuta later on Friday.

Twitter user and UK based doctor, Harvey Olufunmilayo, has denounced the incident as horrifying, saying that the pregnant woman was in labour and needed urgent care. The police allegedly stopped the hospital-bound party and harassed them for not wearing facemasks.

According to Doctor Olufunmilayo, the woman bled for hours, while the police insisted on delaying them. The unnamed woman is said to have died before getting to the hospital, losing the baby.

The youths of Ibiade are accusing the policemen for having delayed the woman for hours because they wanted to collect a bribe.

Doctor Olufunmilayo’s account of the incident is as follows:

“A pregnant woman in labour was rushed to the hospital.

Policemen stopped and harassed them for not wearing facemask.

This woman started bleeding and yet the police delayed them for hours. By the time they let them go, she died before getting to hospital.

Woman died. Baby died”.

“This happened just 2 days ago in Ibiade, the headquarters of Ogun Waterside local govt in Ogun State.

The youths of the community have staged a protest alleging policemen delayed the pregnant woman for hours and killed her because they wanted to collect money”.

