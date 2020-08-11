Declare Dogara’s Seat Vacant, PDP Asks Gbajabiamila

Bauchi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, seven days to declare the seat of Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House vacant for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

BREAKINGTIMES had reported that Dogara, on July 24 defected from the PDP to the APC.

The letter dated July 30th was written by S. Rabo Esq., J. S. Jihrin Esq., A. S. Idris Esq and H.S.Saraki Esq, and submitted on August 6.

In the letter, the PDP prayed that Dogara, the member representing Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, be removed.

The letter read partly: “Our client has briefed us that it has been formally notified by Hon. Yakubu Dogara, the member representing Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro Federal Constituency in Bauchi State, that he has defected from PDP to APC.

“It is against the background of the foregoing that we demand your invocation of the provisions of Section 68 (1) (g) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended by declaring his seat vacant, consequent upon his said defection, within seven working days of the receipt of this notice.”