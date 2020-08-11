Declare MURIC A Terrorist Organization — Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has called on the Federal Government to declare the Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, led by Ishaq Akintola a terrorist group if the allegations that the organisation is funded by the Islamic State for West African Province, ISWAP, is proven to be true.

Fani-Kayode who, made the call via his twitter handle urged the government to investigate the matter, according to him if it’s proven to be true MURIC should be declared a terrorist organisation.

He said, “The allegation by a fmr. Head of Intelligence of Mali that the Ishaq Akintola-led MURIC is funded by ISWA is grave. I call on the FG to investigate this matter &, if proved to be true, declare MURIC a terrorist org., ban it, prosecute its leaders &, if found guilty, hang them.”

Recall that former Intelligence Chief in Mali, San Louis Keita had in a conference held on Friday last week in Abidjan, Ivory Coast accused MURIC of receiving $250,000 support fund from ISWAP to disrupt the peace in the country.

According to Keita, the Intelligence community in West Africa is privy to a report that listed MURIC as one of the groups that has received funds from ISWAP in the last two years.

He said reports revealed that the purpose of the funds from ISWAP was for MURIC to use it funding the recruitment of young Fulani men living in the Southern part of Nigeria in states like Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti.

“In Mali, we have a list of groups listed to be working for ISWAP. There is a particular group, MURIC which is based in Nigeria and led by a University Professor, Ishaq Akintola.



“The group has been funded recently to the tune of $250,000 brought in cash by ISWAP main agent in Nigeria who is a Lebanese working in Nigeria.



“ISWAP knows it will be difficult to recruit people of Southern origin so MURIC was asked to concentrate on Fulani who live in the South West.

“This information was passed on to the Nigerian authorities. We believe they will do diligent investigation and nip in the bud plans by extremists to infiltrated West Africa”, he said.

However some Nigerians reacting to Fani-Kayode’s tweet have also urged the government not to ignore such weighty allegations.

This is not an allegation, but fact. MURIC is the media wing of ISWA and Buhari knows it. — Be Still And Know That I Am God (@Greenaetion) August 11, 2020

This is laughable sir. Why call on a terror regime to investigate terror? Don't expect any tangible action from this people — Udo 😉 (@Udo_Oliver97) August 11, 2020

If found guilty, the FG is more likely to encourage and protect them. — Elda (@GoldMyrrhFranki) August 11, 2020

Gradually they bringing that extremist agenda to the South west — Amotekun_Sw (@AmotekunSw) August 11, 2020

This is absolutely fact, MURIC is a terrorist group, this is not allegation but fact.

ISWA earns some of their funds through MURIC. — Mr. Integrity 🇳🇬 (@AjammaS) August 11, 2020

By their irresponsible reactions to events in the country the accusations may not be far fetched.The aggression they show is a reflection of the spirit in them.Moreover asking the FG to probe their sauce of income&other sponsorship is like asking me to probe myself. Who go doam? — Pastor Amen (@pastor_amen) August 11, 2020

Don't expect this gov. to lift a finger on this. Isn't this same folks that tagged US intelligence report a stale report? MURIC has always been known to be fanning the flames of Islamization with his unguarded utterances. I won't be surprised if the allegations turned true. — Ekundayo Oluwaseyi🌡️🇳🇬 (@Bernard_031) August 11, 2020