“Deeper Life Sent Their Doctor To Inject My Son In The Hospital With HIV Serum” — Mother Of Assaulted Schoolboy Alleges

By Seun Adeuyi

Deborah Okezie, mother of Don Davis Archibong, the JSS 1 student of the Deeper Life High School in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, who was molested, has spit fire again today on social media.

It would be recalled that a Twitter user had narrated the ordeal saying Davis was punished and starved for bed wetting, before the school authorities transferred him to the seniors’s hostel where he was raped and molested by SS2 students.

In some videos shared on Twitter, Mrs. Okezie alleged that the school sent their doctor to St. Atenacius hospital, where her 11-year-old son was admitted, without her knowledge to inject him with contaminated serum.

Her words, “I want to show you the hospital of the doctor who was sent by Deeper Life to mask-up and take my son’s blood sample in St. Aloysius hospital”.

However, Mrs Okezie said the doctor has been arrested by the police.

It was learnt that the doctor carried out tests on Davis before he got admitted into the High school.

She wants the world to know that Davis was proven negative to HIV and other illness before being admitted into the school.

Also, Mrs. Okezie wants the world to help question why St. Atenacius hospital invited/allowed a doctor that is from Deeper life go into the hospital to inject and take samples of Davis, without introducing him and without the knowledge and consent or her and her husband as the parents of the boy.

Last Friday, the parents of Davies, demanded N100m compensation for the torture their son was allegedly subjected to in the school.

They made the demand in a letter they addressed to the principal of the school, entitled ‘Gross child abuse, palpable molestation, serial bullying, criminal starvation, malicious oppression, and dubious maltreatment of Master Don-Davies Archibong (11 years old) by the Principal and Boarding Master, of Deeper Life Secondary School, Uyo.’

The letter was sent through their solicitors, Eagle-Eyes Network Chambers, and signed by David Okokon, dated December 22, 2020.

The school was given 21 days to pay the N100m compensation, according to the letter.

It read partly, “We are solicitors to Mr. and Mrs, Iniobong Archibong, resident in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and herein after referred to as our client. We have the firm explicit and unequivocal instructions to write to you on the above subject matter.

“It is indeed provocatively heartbroken, morally suicidal and religiously hypocritical that our client’s 11-year-old son was torrentially bombarded with physical and inhuman torture of debilitating dimension with resultant castration of his human person, dignity and childhood innocence.

“We respectfully demand the payment of N100,000,000 within 21 days of the receipt of this letter as compensation to assuage the dehumanising, horrendous torture and indignity our client’s son was subjected to and for his medical checkup and medication.”