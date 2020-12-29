Deeper Life To Address The Public On ‘Assault’ Of 11-Year-Old Scoolboy Today

By Seun Adeuyi

Deeper Life Bible Church has disclosed that it will address the public today (Tuesday) on the alleged assault of one of its students in its school in Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom.

Public Notice pic.twitter.com/FxjYgTWo9c — Deeper Life Bible Church (@dclmhq) December 29, 2020

Deborah Okezie, the mother of the 11-year-old student, claimed that her son was molested by his seniors and starved after the principal moved him to their dormitory for urinating on his bed.

Mrs. Okezie also claimed that her son informed her that the senior students pushed their hands and legs into his anus, threatening to kill him if he reported to his parents or the principal.

The parent thereafter narrated how she was attacked at the office of the commissioner for education in the state, Enobong Mbobo, who had invited her and her son for questioning on the instruction of the state government.

In a statement last Monday the school management had said they were investigating the allegation.

The school had said, “We want to assure the general public that investigations into the case have commenced and no culprit, whether staff or student, will be spared if found culpable. As an interim measure and to underscore the seriousness we attach to higher superintending values, the school principal has been suspended summarily even as further investigations continue.”

“We firmly assure the discerning public that the overall outcome of the investigations will be made known and appropriate disciplinary actions will be meted out to all culprits in this unfortunate act that admittedly threatens to cast unnecessary aspersions on a unique institution that has been a shining example to all over the years.”