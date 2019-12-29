Defeated Uche Nwosu returns to APC

After suffering a huge defeat in the governorship election in Imo, the candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the poll, Uche Nwosu, has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Nwosu, a son-in-law of former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, however, insisted that he is the candidate of the APC and that the Supreme Court recognised him as such while delivering its judgement recently. Nwosu had defected to the AA after losing the primary election of the APC in the buildup to the governorship poll in the state. He, thereafter, lost in the election to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emeka Ihedioha.