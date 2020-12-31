Defection: I left For APC Because PDP Is Dead, Says Sen. Abbo

By Seun Adeuyi

The senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Elisha Abbo has disclosed the he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because it was a dead political party.

Abbo who disclosed this in Ganye also affirmed that he would be contesting for governor of Adamawa State in 2023.

Speaking at a talent hunt soccer competition organised by the youth wing of his political campaign structure, referred to as Senator Ishaku Abbo Ambassadors, (SIA Ambassadors), Abbo said he would be take a shot at the Adamawa governorship seat.

When quizzed on if it was his grouse with Governor Ahmad Fintiri that forced him out of the PDP, the Senator said, “ I left the PDP because the PDP is dead.”

Abbo said as one of the youngest persons to have been elected into the Senate in the current dispensation he remained a role model to youths.

Recall that in November, Abbo dumped the PDP for the APC, saying his exit was as a result of the mismanagement of the party’s Adamawa chapter by the state governor, Fintiri, whom he accused of causing an internal crisis.