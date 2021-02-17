Defend Yourselves Against Bandits, Don’t Be Cowards – Defence Minster

Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi has called on Nigerians to resist bandit attacks and let the criminals know that they have the competency and capability to defend themselves.

He said this while addressing journalists at the national assembly complex on Wednesday

The Minister who said Nigerians should not be cowards added that it is the responsibility of everybody to keep alert and find safety when necessary.

According to him, “At times, the bandits will only come with about three rounds of ammunition. When they fire shots, everybody runs. In our younger days, we stand to fight any aggression coming for us”.

“I don’t know why people are running from minor things like that. They should stand and let these people know that even the villagers have the competency and capability to defend themselves”.

The Minister said that the military will always ensure that “no Nigerian is hurt”.

Furthermore, Magashi stated that although the security agencies are “so stretched”, they remain “capable of protecting the integrity of this nation and will continue to do it.”.