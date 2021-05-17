Defend Yourselves in Every Way Necessary, Ortom Charges Benue People

Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State on Monday told his people to arm themselves and defend their homeland from all external aggression.

Ortom gave the directive while answering questions from journalists on his arrival to Makurdi from Oyo where he attended a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ meeting.

“I have told my people to defend themselves. You can’t sit down in your house for people to come from somewhere and kill you.

“If you don’t have weapons require by the law, go to your neighbour and get one. Everybody in Benue both men and women should defend themselves,” he said.

The governor, who was obviously angry about fresh killings allegedly perpetrated by suspected armed herders in parts of the state, stressed that it was time for people to rise up against such criminality.

Commenting on the Governors meeting, he disclosed that the forum has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to give attention to security.

“We (PDP Governors’) have affirmed our position on the southern Governors’ decision banning open grazing of animals. We hope that we shall join hands together with the president to address the matter. There is no way we can do it without the president because more power is at the centre. We have work to do with the President,” Ortom maintained.