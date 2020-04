The Convener of Concerned Nigerians, and Human Rights Activist, Prince Deji Adeyanju, has said he would contest in the 2023 presidential tussle.

Adeyanju, who made this known via via his Twitter handle, wrote:

“I will be running for President in 2023. Our campaign slogan will be: REVOLUTION OF IDEAS.”

I will be running for President in 2023. Our campaign slogan will be: REVOLUTION OF IDEAS. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) March 31, 2020