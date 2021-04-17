Deji Adeyanju Shares Screenshot Of Message He Got, Asking Him To Join #PantamiMustStay Trend

The convener of Concerned Nigerians, and human rights activist, Prince Deji Adeyanju, has taken to Twitter to share a screenshot of some messages he got from one Dr. Saidu, asking him to join the #PantamiMustStay trend.

The regular idiots have collected contract to defend terrorist sympathizer and enabler -Pantami. pic.twitter.com/UoBNMGrNOW — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) April 17, 2021

BREAKINGTIMES reports that Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has come under fire on Twitter, over his alleged link with terrorist groups, Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

The Nigerian Twitter community also said the minister cannot be trusted with the data of Nigerians, especially with the ongoing National Identification Number and Subscriber Identity Module integration exercise under his watch.

In a viral video recorded many years ago which was later confirmed by his lawyer, Michael Numa, the minister was seen engaging the late Boko Haram leader, Mohammed Yusuf, in a public debate.

According to Peoples Gazette, Pantami, an Islamic scholar, also once declared that he was always happy when infidels were massacred.

Peoples Gazette said Pantami’s comments were contained in three audio recordings of his teachings in the 2000s, when he took extreme positions in support of the brutal exploits of Al Qaeda and Taliban elements who were on a campaign to obliterate the West and conquer other parts of the world.

Peoples Gazette also said Pantami did not return a request seeking comments from about whether or not he has eschewed his violent Salafist views.

The hashtag #PantamiResign has since been trending online having thousands retweets as of the time of filing this report.