Deji Adeyanju To Nigerians In The UK: ‘Hospitals In Nigeria Are Not Working, Occupy Any Hospital Buhari Intends To Visit’

Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari medical trip to London on Tuesday (today), popular Abuja-based activist, Deji Adeyanju, has urged Nigerians in the United Kingdom (UK), to occupy the Nigerian Embassy, any hospital or hotel the President intends to visit.

In a tweet, Adeyanju said this is necessary, because hospitals in Nigeria are not working.

“Nigerians in the UK must occupy Nigeria House, any hospital or hotel Buhari intends to visit because hospitals in Nigeria are not working. Bandits & Boko Haram are killing citizens here. Make him feel what Nigerians are going through here. #OccupyBuhariInUK,” he tweeted.

President Buhari will leave the country on Tuesday for a medical trip in the United Kingdom, the presidency announced on Monday.

In a tweet, Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said Buhari will proceed “to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.”

Shehu disclosed that Buhari “is due back in the country during the second week of April 2021”. No specific date was given for Buhari’s return to Nigeria.