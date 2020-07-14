Delta: 25-Year-Old Gang Raped,Drinks Blood to Quench Thirst

An indigene of Isa-Ogwashi-Uku area of Delta State was recently abducted and gang raped and forced to drink blood as water by her abductors.

Victoria Okocha who hails from Ubulu-Uku Aniocha South Local government area of the State was recently kidnapped when she was heading to Asaba the state capital.

“Unknown to the driver who saw a tree on the groung, thinking it was the rain; he stopped and immediately, their bus got sabotaged by the hoodlums. Some of the passengers scattered into different directions for safety”, she said.

According to her, “they all came with cutlasses, I couldn’t run due to cramps I had, fell down and was taken by them deep into the forest by the criminals”.

They ask me to provide the sum of 20million for my release; “told them my family couldn’t afford such, they got upset and threatened to cut my breasts after they must have first plucked my eyeballs.

“Their numbers were five and only one understood English Language. They tied my hands and legs; before gang raping me through the night. I remember asking for water to drink, but I was instead giving the blood of one of their murdered abductors, which they also drank from”, she said.

She further said that a bit of luck came to her when a relative of her requested to pay 5million for her release, adding that the gang leader that understands English accepted and told her that she was lucky, as their intention was to kill her, saying further that the money brought by her family was too small.

He showed her a path, in which she followed and came out roadside where she saw and entered a vehicle that was going direction of her village.