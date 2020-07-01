Delta Gov, First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19

By Francis Ezediuno

The Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Dame Edith Okowa have tested positive for coronavirus.

He made this know in an announcement he posted Wednesday on his verified Twitter handle.

According to him, “My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication.

“We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter”, he tweeted.

Recollect that last week, Okowa announced that his daughter had tested positive.

On Tuesday, the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, announced that he tested positive and the Osun State Government also announced that the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji tested positive to CoronaVirus.