Delta Government Imposes 48-Hour Curfew | #EndSARS

Delta State Government has imposed a 48-hour curfew in the state to stem the violence emanating from the End SARS protest.

Delta State Governor, Arthur Ifeanyi, so made the announced in his State address on Thursday, said it was necessary as hoodlums have now hijacked the process.

According to him, the curfew takes effect as from 6pm today with the exception of essential service providers.

He, however, commended the youths for rising up to the challenge as well as organizing the protests in a peaceful manner to express their views.

Governor Okowa appealed to the youths to remain calm and law-abiding, saying that the State Government was on their side.

All public and private schools are to remain shut until Monday, November 2.