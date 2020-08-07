Delta Govt Reaffirms Continuous Collaboration With Communities In The State

Delta State Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro has reiterated that the affiliated collaboration between the state government and the community people will continue being nourished by the government.

Deputy Governor Otuaro recently gave the revelation, while briefing reporters right after a meeting with Egbema Leaders of Thought in Asaba.

He said the agenda of discussion in the meeting with the leaders, was on how to improve the standard of living and solving the developmental requirements of the people, and a way of making them part of Oil Mining soon to be issued by the government.

In his words, “Egbema Kingdom which presides in the Warri North Local government is one of the most influential kingdoms where oil can be gotten, that is why it is important we unite at every front to pursue our collective objectives”.

Continuing, he stated that the government knows and is well aware that the best way to synergize with the people is through open communication and care. By uniting, problems whether political or ones that concerns development will surely be defeated.

In related development, Ambassador Jude Ebitimi Ukori lauded the Delta State Governor, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for its relentless efforts in putting first the needs and interest of people in the state, while adding that the Egbema people have endured enough sufferings made feasible by production of oil going on there.

“Egbema kingdom, requested for 25 percent equity in marginal oil field for host communities, which according to him is considered a logical and political resolve on government side”, he added.

He further implored the state government to solve the problem of marginalization of the Egbema people, by adding someone from their side to the state Executive Council.