Delta Govt Affirms Progress Against #COVID19 As Cinemas, Eateries Reopen

Delta State Government explained recently that considerable progress have been made in the collective fight against the coronavirus disease following reopening of eateries, Cinemas and film houses in the state.
The confirmation was made known during a press conference in Asaba by Delta state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu.
He advised the reopened cinemas and restaurants to carryout 50 percent operation and strictly pay close attention to COVID-19 safety protocols given by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Continuing, he promised that the state government would do everything to ensure that cinemas and film houses comply with COVID-19 preventive measures.
He stated also that churches and worship centres will still hold more than one service, but cinema houses are now operational.
“There are safety protocols that would be observed by film houses. For Instance, if they usually accept 50 persons, they will reduce to 25 which is part measures to help contain spread of the COVID-19 virus.