Delta Govt Inaugurates Five Man Committee To Observe #COVID19 Protocols In Schools

Prior to long awaited resumption of Secondary School Students in Delta State who are about writing their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the Government has inaugurated a five man committee that will ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines are well adhered to in both public and private schools in the State.
This was made known by the State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, while inspecting resumption instructions, stated that so far, he is impressed with the commitment shown by the teachers and students with the COVID-19 directives in the school.
According to him, “the essence of setting up a monitoring committee is to check to know if the COVID-19 guidelines are being obeyed by the teachers and their pupils”.
Continuing, he stressed that it is demanded that the teachers and students at every given moment must be with their face masks, and their temperature checked at school entrance. He added that soon the JSS3 student will resume to prepare further for their Exams.
He implored the teachers to carryout immediately revision classes with present students, so as to cover for what was missed during the COVID-19 break.
Ukah also said that five minutes break be issued to students between classes, while adding that date the JSS3 students will resume will in no time be communicated.
Commissioner Ukah stated that the students from their facial and body expressions, were delighted and glad to have resumed, right after the long break period given due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.