Delta Govt Swears In 5 New Permanent Secretaries; Inaugurates Delta State Public Procurement Council

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday announced the swearing in of five new Permanent Secretaries as part of continuing efforts to strengthen and reinvigorate the civil service establishment in Delta State.

“The new Permanent Secretaries are esteemed individuals with a broad range of knowledge, experience and exposure that qualify them for their respective offices”, Okowa said.

Okowa extended his congratulations to each of them on their elevation; urging them to lead by example — from the front; and urged each of them to make eliminating inefficiency one of their fundamental priorities.

Delta State has further inaugurated the Delta State Public Procurement Council,

which according to Governor Okowa, will ensure that all transactions of government are credible, and will serve as an independent body with oversight functions over the State Public Procurement Commission.

“Following the enactment of the Delta State Public Procurement Law earlier this year, with today’s inauguration, we have now reached a critical milestone in achieving the State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) initiative of the World Bank”, he stated.