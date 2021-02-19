Delta: Gunmen Kill Policeman, Cart Away Rifle

Gunmen on Thursday, shot dead a mobile police operative along Airport Road in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Eyewitnesses revealed that his rifle was also carted away by his criminals who fled the scene immediately.

The incident is coming barely four days after some gunmen killed two operatives of joint security outfit ‘Operation Delta Safe’ in Asaba.

Meanwhile, in another related development, another mobile policeman who was on escort duty was killed at a Church in Ughelli north local government area on Sunday, and his rifle also carted away by the killers.

Confirming the killings, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, revealed that they have started investigating the killings.