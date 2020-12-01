Delta: LG Election To Hold in 500 Wards, 25 LGA On March 6, 2021

By Onwuka Gerald

Delta State Electoral Commission has slated March 6, 2021 for the conduct of elections for local government chairmanship and counselor positions in all the 500 wards and 25 local government councils in the state.

The announcement was made by the Chairman of the Commission, Michael Ogbodu, after meeting with party stakeholders as well as chairmen on Tuesday in Asaba.

“The Commission will make considerate efforts to organise credible local government elections by 2021.

“We also want to use this medium to supplicate with esteemed stakeholders including registered political parties and voters in the state to give us overwhelming support as we embark on a journey as pivotal as this”, the chairman said.

Ogbodu said additional 34 wards were created as support to the existing 466 wards across the 25 local government areas in the state.

He said that pre-election activities such as campaigns can commence immediately.

The Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council, Emeka Bidokwu, at the meeting, commended the commission and asked for more collaboration from parties and electorates, one that would make the election