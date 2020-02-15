Delta Pastor flogs son to death over witchcraft

A pastor, Amos Kosini and his wife are on the run after the self-acclaimed cleric allegedly flogged his son, Faithful, to death over allegation of witchcraft.

It was learnt that two other children of his church member, Paradise and Godspower, also sustained severe injuries in the hands of the cleric and now in a critical condition at a hospital. Kosini was alleged to have used a wire to inflict injuries on the children.

The incident, according to sources, occurred at Ogirisen community of Elume, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State while Kosini was conducting deliverance sessions on the children for allegedly possessing ‘evil spirits.’

The children were said to have been camped at his self-contained apartment in the agrarian community.

As the news of the incident filtered in, Kosini alongside his wife, reportedly absconded from the community in the dead of night apparently to avert an imminent attack from angry residents

Aged five years, Faithful reportedly died of the injuries inflicted on him by Kosini on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Among the five children tortured by the cleric while conducting ‘spiritual deliverance’ are four females and a male – Paradise, Wonderful, Winner and Goodness.

Gloom pervaded every nook and cranny of the community when our correspondent visited. A community youth leader who simply identified himself as Francis, said, “The incident happened last week Thursday. He (Kosini) tortured his son to death for being a wizard and possessing evil spirits. People are sad since the incident happened because we trusted him. He killed his own son in the name of deliverance.”

When the community hospital where the children were receiving treatment was visited, a worker who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident.

“Wonderful lost so much blood when she was rushed to this place. We did all we could do to revive her and she is now gradually responding to treatment,” the official said.

When contacted on the incident, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, said the incident had yet been reported to the police.