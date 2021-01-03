Delta Police Apprehends Woman Over Alleged Trafficking Of 15-Year-Old

By Onwuka Gerald

A woman whose name was withheld was on Sunday arrested by the Delta State Police Command for allegedly trafficking a 15-year-old girl to Ivory Coast.

The trafficked victim, a student of Ugnomro secondary school, Ugnomro in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State was said to have been acting weirdly before she ran off.

Confirming the development, a family source revealed that their daughter started acting strangely in September 2020, before she eventually ran away.

His words, “The child started behaving strangely. She ran out of the house to Alaka area to stay and after we bought her back, she ran off to same place. We knew head on that something was wrong as it is not normal what was unfolding before our eyes”.

“After securing her the second time, we took her to the General hospital at Ekpan but the doctor who checked her said she was okay. From there, we took her to a church where she was delivered and everything seemed okay from there.

Meanwhile, on one fateful day, she ran out of the house to Alaka again, that was the last we saw her. The next week got was a call from her in Lagos and later Ivory Coast.

“When borders were reopened in December, the syndicate called her mum, requesting for money before they could send her back to Nigeria”, the source continued.

“We sprung into action by reporting the case to the police. Also, several efforts were put in place to ensure our daughter gets back through the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP).

In related development, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, on Sunday after confirming the incident, said that a woman was arrested in connection with the alleged trafficking of some girls in Uvwie and Orerokpe.

She added that some of the cases reported at the Ebrumede police station were transferred to Orerokpe Division, and would be later moved to the state command for further investigations.