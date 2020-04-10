Delta State Governor, Okowa confirms Death Of #COVID19 Patient

Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta Srate, yesterday, confirmed the second case of coronavirus in the state. He said the patient died soon after presenting self at the isolation centre.
Okowa, who confirmed this in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, said investigation revealed that the patient had visited Lagos two weeks ago, adding that the case was presented late to the facility.
The governor said though the patient had died, contact reading had commenced to stop the spread of the disease as quickly as possible.
