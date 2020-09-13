Delta State Govt Commences Distribution Of Palliatives Donated By CACOVID

The Delta State Government over the weekend commenced the delivery of palliatives to vulnerable households across the state to cushion the economic effects of the pandemic.

The items, which were donated by the private sector-led Coalition Against #COVID 19 (CACOVID), will be distributed to 179 households in each of the 270 LGAs of Delta State. pic.twitter.com/gDhmLMmiGR — Delta State Government (@DSGovernment) September 12, 2020

The items, which were donated by the private sector-led Coalition Against COVID19 (CACOVID), will be distributed to 179 households in each of the 270 LGAs of Delta State.

Recall that CACOVID had made the contributions recently, as part of efforts to ease the effects of the lockdown period on vulnerable populations.

Meanwhile, the Delta State government has said in-line with the decision of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID19, all primary schools in Delta State will be open for Primary 6 students — who are writing exit exams.

The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has directed all primary school teachers in the state to resume on Monday, September 14th — ahead of the Wednesday, September 16th resumption of the students.