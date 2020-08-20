Delta State Govt Pledges More Support To Disaster Victims

The Delta State Government has restated its pledge made to not relent in providing required assistance needed by disaster victims in the state.

This confirmation was made by the State’s Commissioner Bureau for Special Duties, Mr. Omamofe Pirah.

The Commissioner who on presenting alleviation support to victims, stated that the government would in their most challenging times continue providing support needed by them.

Continuing, he said that the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa is well aware of their predicaments, and that is why he thought it best to donate these reliefs to them. However, when managed well, they the donated reliefs will as well be enjoyed by friends and relatives.

“We must not look back now, as the Governor knows of challenges faced by his subjects. I am sure he will do everything humanly possible to solve as many problems faced by the Delta people.

Meanwhile, the Director, Delta State Emergency Agency (SEMA), Mr. Karo Ovemeso commended governor Okowa for the empathy showed for the disaster victims, adding that he is a figure worthy of emulation.