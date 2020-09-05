Delta State Govt Swears In Three New Judges

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Friday swore in three new Customary Court of Appeal judges in the state and charged the judiciary to ensure the speedy dispensation of justice at all times.

Okowa revealed this in a brief social media statement on Friday.

The new judges are listed as Dele Okafor, Grace Abanre and Jessica Gberevbie.

“We have continued to partner with the judiciary to ensure that there is speedy dispensation of justice. I urge you to be firm, fair and resolute in the discharge of your duties and that you give judgements without fear or favour,” Governor Okowa said.

“At the swearing-in ceremony, I emphasised that my administration will continue to support the judiciary in the administration of justice for our people.

“I congratulate the newly appointed Judges, and it is my fervent prayer that Almighty God will always grant them the wisdom to be fair and the strength to be firm in their convictions at all times.”