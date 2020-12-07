Demand For Buhari’s Impeachment Constitutional, Says PDP

By Onwuka Gerald

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that the call by its caucus in the House of Representatives demanding Nigerians to order representatives across party lines to begin impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari is right, democratic and recognized by the country’s constitution.

This was made known by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday.

The PDP caucus in the House of Representatives had over the weekend called for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over his inability to arrest the escalating security challenges in the country.

PDP confirmed that the demand mirrors the mood and desires of the Nigerian people given the President’s failure in all spheres of what good governance represents; especially failing to provide competent leadership that can guarantee the security of our nation, and alleviate the Nigerian people from sufferings and oppression.

We at PDP has always called on our federal legislators in the House of Representatives and the Senate, with differences aside, to stand with the Nigerian people by using the legislative tools provided in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to save the country from anarchy and doom.

Buhari’s presidency admitted failure when one of its top officials stated that the nation is now at the mercy of bandits and terrorists, words that earmarks that APC are no longer relevant and have no answers to Nigerians’ plight.

Buhari by constitution is chosen by the people; his stay in office is also dependent on the people as conferred on them by the Constitution, through their elected representatives in the National Assembly.

Our party therefore urges Nigerians to disregard sentiments and grievances, and stand for the country now it needs them the most.