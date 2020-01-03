Democrats condemn Trump’s strike on Soleimani

Democrats, including top 2020 presidential candidates, have condemned the process behind and possible repercussions of the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iran’s top general, Qasem Soleimani.

The state of play: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that the Iraq strike “was taken without the consultation of the Congress” and “risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence.”

“The full Congress must be immediately briefed on this serious situation and on the next steps under consideration by the Administration, including the significant escalation of the deployment of additional troops to the region.”

What they’re saying:

Former Vice President Joe Biden said President Trump “tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox” with the targeted killing of Iran’s top general, and said it could leave the U.S. “on the brink of a major conflict across the Middle East,”.

Bernie Sanders said: "Trump's dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars."

Elizabeth Warren called Qasem Soleimani "a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans." But she said Trump's "reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict."

Andrew Yang tweeted: "War with Iran is the last thing we need and is not the will of the American people. We should be acting to deescalate tensions and protect our people in the region."

The other side: Top Republicans, including Sens. Marco Rubio (Fla.) and Tom Cotton (Ark.), have celebrated Soleimani’s death.