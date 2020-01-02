Demolition of Saraki’s Property is Wicked, Recipe for Crisis ~ PDP

…Says It is part of APC’s hounding of opposition The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemns in the strongest terms, the unwarranted and vindictive demolition of a property belonging to former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Kwara state government. The PDP described the invasion and demolition as wicked, cowardly and a direct recipe for huge crisis in the state. The party holds that it is clear that the action of the state government is borne out of hatred and political intolerance, in furtherance of the larger plot by the APC and its administration to intimidate, suppress, hound, crush and silence opposition and dissenting voices in our country, in the bid to foist a siege mentality on the citizenry. The PDP dismisses the reasons being spewed by the APC administration for this New Year dastardly act as baseless, false and incongruous, as they fail to add up, to justify the ferocious invasion, harassment of citizens and demolition of the said property.