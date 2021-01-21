Demoted Teachers In Calabar Protest Unpaid Salaries

By Adejumo Enock

The Teachers of Cross River State primary school, who were demoted in 2016 by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) protested in Calabar on Wednesday over alleged non-payment of their salaries for six years.

While speaking to journalists in Calabar, some of the teachers, said they had been stagnated by SUBEB and that some of their members had died in the process.

Mrs Ekponwan Ekanem who spoke on behalf of the teachers said, “We are stagnated because of the demotion. Over 2,000 of us were affected across the state”.

“We have not been paid since 2016 and many have died due to hardship. Some are receiving alerts far below their monthly salaries while some of us don’t even receive anything”.

“We have not been promoted either and we are still teaching on empty stomach”. Mrs. Ekanem said.

The Secretary of SUBEB, Mr Cyril Itam, while reacting to the teachers’ demands, said the board was “waiting for the outcome of the audit report on the matter from the office of the Auditor General of the Local Government Service Commission”.

“In November last year, we called all those who had remedied their problems to come and they went through screening to ascertain their current status.

According to him, “The report of the screening is with Auditor General of the Local Government Service Commission. So, the issues are being sorted out.

“Some were demoted down to Grade level 4 because they had no teaching qualification”. He stated.