Deployment Of Police To APC National Secretariat Strictly To Maintain Order, Says Frank Mba

Personnel of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) deployed to the National Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC), located at Blantyre Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja, are there to maintain law and order, Spokesman of the NPF, Frank Mba, has said.

The National Secretariat of the APC(All Progressive Congress) was sealed by orders of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

This is coming as a ripple effect of the internal leadership divisions that have rocked the ruling party in the past few weeks, triggered by the fast approaching Edo State 2020 Governorship elections.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mba noted that the deployment is a proactive move by the Force to maintain peace and ensure there is no breakdown of law and order at the Secretariat.

He stressed: “The presence of police personnel at the Secretariat is not to seal-up the Complex as has been reported in some quarters but rather to prevent any untoward situation within and around the APC National Secretariat.

Members of the APC as-well-as staff of the secretariat are at liberty to conduct their legitimate businesses, in and around the secretariat as always, he added.