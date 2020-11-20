Despite Congratulatory Tweet To @JoeBiden, Buhari’s Key Advisors Remain Worried, Nervous – @JoeWSJ Parkinson

By Onwuka Gerald

African Bureau Chief for the Wall Street Journal, Joe Parkinson stated that despite President Muhammadu Buhari being one of first African leaders to congratulate US President-Elect, Joe Biden, that top officials from his administration that were hoping for a Trump victory, remained worried.

@JoeWSJ made the disclosure in a series of Tweets via his twitter handle .

He continued that reasons for their worries are linked to weapon sales, #EndSARS protests and human rights.

According to him, back in 2015 when Obama was still President, he promised to give military aid to Nigeria to fight Boko Haram. Unfortunately, Nigeria’s most wanted weapon, the attack aircraft were withheld by the states for fear of human rights concerns.

Continuing, he added that the Trump’s presidency didn’t bother much about human rights, so it agreed to sell Super Tucanos for $600m.

Gradually being paid for, senior State Department Officials lodged in Abuja Hilton to finalise deal, same night EndSARS protesters took to streets in the country and that was where President Buhari’s problem started.

“After the military attacked protesters at Lekki toll, Biden Campaign released a statement that United States must stand with EndSARS protesters.

“Joe Biden unlike President Trump may be less welcoming to Buhari and that is why in spite of tweet, top officials at President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration remain nervous”, he added.

His Tweet:

