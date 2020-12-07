Despite Killings, Security Condition Has Improved In Borno, Says Zulum

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum has said the security condition of Borno State has improved under President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration.

Despite the killing of rice farmers in the state, the Governor said Buhari has done better.

This was contained in a statement by Borno State Government titled ‘Zulum: Despite killings, statewide records show Buhari did better in Borno’.

The statement which was released on Monday reads, “From statewide statistics on affairs in the 27 local government areas since 2011, the fact is that despite the recent happenings in Borno State, the security situation in Borno State and indeed that of the entire North-East sub-region is still far better under Buhari, and this is based on records”.

“For instance, unlike the years before Buhari when a number of local government were no-go-areas, we now have citizens led by our traditional rulers, safely back to Bama, Gwoza, Askira-Uba, Dikwa, Ngala, Monguno, Kukawa, Damboa, Konduga, Mafa, all of which no one could visit not talk of living there. Our emirs were all in exile. Today, Bama is coming back to life and so are Askira-Uba, Damboa, Gwoza, and others. Life is even returning go Baga. This was impossible before Buhari.

The statement further explained, “In fact, it was not possible to move a few kilometers out of Maiduguri. Insurgents were so bold to attack and take over military facilities like the army barrack at Monguno, Bama, Giwa Barrack and Multinational Joint Task Force Headquarters at Baga to mention just a few.

Furthermore the statement reads, “There were daily attacks bomb blasts in many parts of Maiduguri, the most populated part of the state but all of these have stopped under Buhari. These are the records and no one can dispute these records”.