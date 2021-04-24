Despite N15bn Offer, Poly Lecturers Insist On Strike

Despite the offer of N15 billion by the Federal Government, Polytechnic lecturers have said they would continue with their ongoing strike.

Though the FG promised to release N15bn to the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) for infrastructural revitalisation, the union said the strike would be sustained until the grey details in the offer was sorted out in the coming weeks.

Anderson Ezeibe, National President of the union, stated this at a press briefing in Abuja.

ASUP had commenced an indefinite strike on April 6, demanding implementation of a new salary scheme for polytechnic lecturers, revitalisation of the dilapidated state of polytechnics, implementation of new national minimum wage, amongst others.

It had explained its decision to down tool was to draw the attention of the government to the nine basic needs of the union.

But giving an update on the industrial action on Friday, Ezeibe said, “Our union received offers from the government during the meetings for the release of an infrastructural revitalisation fund of ₦15bn for the sector and this is in lieu of the NEEDS Assessment report of 2014.

“Following the consideration of the offers as presented, the National Executive Council of our union yesterday resolved to sustain the strike action until the unresolved details in the offer as presented are sorted out in the meetings expected in the coming days.”

Speaking further, the ASUP president noted that two out of three scheduled meetings with the FG have held and some of the demands met, including the release of 10-month salaries arrears for members among others.

Ezeibe stressed that the strike will only be suspended after the implementation of some of those offers made by the FG.

While faulting appointments made into the six newly established Polytechnics by the government, he said that five of six of the appointments did not qualify according to the 2019 Federal Polytechnics Act (as Amended).