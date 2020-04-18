Despite NCDC Warnings Mass Crowd Including the SGF Gather at Funeral

Depite warnings from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC concerning the spread of Covid19, some Nigerians have decided to neglect these warning and continuously flout the directive on mass gathering.

Pictures of people gathered to bury the Chief of Staff Abba Kyari have gone viral, as Nigerians are deeply disturbed by the disregard of the social distancing rule.

A twitter user @dondekojo posted photos of the rule set by the NCDC concerning mass gathering

“Even at this time, as we mourn loved ones lost to COVID-19, including the recently deceased, President’s Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, we need to refrain from attending mass gatherings to prevent the further spread of #COVID19 Let us #StaySafe & protect each other” @NCDCgov tweeted

Even at this time, as we mourn loved ones lost to COVID-19, including the recently deceased, President’s Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, we need to refrain from attending mass gatherings to prevent the further spread of #COVID19



Let us #StaySafe & protect each other — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 18, 2020

@dondekojo also tweeted

Aothe twitter user @Tutsy22 also posted

*U.K. 17 infected with #COVID-19 after attending same burial

*US 6 died from #COVID-19 after attending same burial

*US 15 infected with #COVID- 19 by same man after he attended a burial

Over 100+ attended Kyari’s burial. Even @NCDCgov PTF that made the Burial rules attended

*U.K. 17 infected with #COVID-19 after attending same burial



*US 6 died from #COVID-19 after attending same burial



*US 15 infected with #COVID– 19 by same man after he attended a burial



Over 100+ attended Kyari’s burial. Even @NCDCgov PTF that made the Burial rules attended. pic.twitter.com/GqzUp5Ipuy — Adetutu Balogun (Ezi Ada 1 of Diaspora) (@Tutsy22) April 18, 2020