Amid Attacks On Isa Pantami, An Unknown Platform Awards Him Most ‘Outstanding Minister’ In Buhari’s Cabinet

Embattled Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has been awarded the “Most Outstanding Minister of the Year” by a platform called People and Power Magazine.

According to the magazine, it gave Pantami the award to recognize his “laudable policies” in the Ministry such as the revolutionary NIN–SIM Data linkage and others.

The recognition of Dr. Isa Pantami as “Most Outstanding Minister” by any platform comes as a surprise to many Nigerians considering the revelation of some controversial comments Pantami made in the past supporting terrorist groups Al-Qaeda and Taliban.

Just last month, some concerned Nigerians had demanded that Dr Isa Pantami willfully resigns or gets sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari over his extremist views.

Pantami Bags Most Outstanding Minister of the Year Award



The Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, @DrIsaPantami has been conferred with the Award as MOST OUTSTANDING MINISTER OF THE YEAR by People and Power Magazine. pic.twitter.com/mYcd6oFD5h — Fed Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy (@FMoCDENigeria) May 6, 2021

Pantami and alleged support for terrorism

In recently unearthed audio clips, Pantami was heard making pro-terrorist comments. The minister who has been an Islamic scholar for around 30 years said that he was always happy when infidels (non-Muslims) get killed.

He later renounced the comments and said they were made when he was young, adding that he now knows better.

Many Nigerians have expressed absolute shock at the way the Presidency sided with the Minister, calling him a victim of a “cancel campaign” instigated by people who want his removal.