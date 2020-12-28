Despite Reports, Nigeria Not A Failed State – APC

By Onwuka Gerald

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has restated that Ngeyria is not a failed state contrary to the Editorial by Financial Times and well meaningful Nigerians.

According to them, while opposition partisans chorus their oblivious wishes for Nigeria, the country is nowhere close to becoming a failed state.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of APC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

APC said that President Muhammadu Buhari government is not ignorant to the country’s challenges and is visibly and frontally addressing them.

“From the economy to security, it is easy to sum up Nigeria with some recent recorded security incidents and the economic downturn. However, this administration has showed the political will and competence to contain any terrorist activity and return the economy to growth”.

The party claimed that President Buhari’s administration sees the urgent need to have a better policing system for the country is embarking on sweeping police reforms is definitely not governing a country close to becoming a failed state.

“Even as the COVID-19 pandemic induced economic slowdown, President Buhari’s which is stimulating the economy by preventing business collapse; supporting labour-intensive sectors such as agriculture; creating jobs through infrastructural investments in roads, rails, bridges; promoting manufacturing and local production at all levels to attain self-sufficiency in critical sectors of the economy, is definitely not governing a country that is close to becoming a failed state.

“Buhari-led administration which is implementing one of the world’s largest and far-reaching social investment programmes targeting the impoverished and other susceptible groups, including women and persons living with disabilities through pro-poor spending, is also not governing a country close to becoming a failed state” the party continued.

The APC said Nigerians would recall the ludicrous time of past administrations which will rather bury its head in sand and spin conspiracies in the face of insecurity and engage in voodoo economics to deceive Nigerians as national resources gets stolen and handled by a single pocket.

“As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their hired thugs engage in their apparent and planned assault on the Armed Forces and other security agencies, the APC on its part will rather support their efforts and charge them to do more to further degrade the capacity of terrorists and other criminal elements currently bedeviling the Nation”, APC further said.