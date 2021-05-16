Despite Saying He’s Considering Running For President In 2023, As A Result Of Calls From Nigerians, Gov. Yahaya Bello Scores 6% In Channels TV Presidential Poll On Twitter

Despite saying he is considering running for president in 2023 as a result of calls from Nigerians, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has polled only six per cent of the votes in a presidential poll conducted on Twitter.

Bello, who spoke on Channels Tv’s Politics Today on Friday, said; “Nigerians, the youth and women, and all Nigerians, including very objective elites are asking me to run for president in 2023.

“And I believe it is high time that we look into capacity, who can do the job, who is going to unify this country. And I think they are seeing something in me that they are asking me to come and unite and fix this country.

“My answer will be in the affirmative in a few time from now,” he said, urging Nigerians to be patient with him.

“It’s a work in progress. And by the grace of God, I am not going to disappoint you when the time comes for me to give a response to that.”

But in a Twitter poll conducted by Channels TV on Friday, Mr Bello, 19 minutes into the poll, had lost by 91 per cent.

The television station posted, “Would you support a Yahaya Bello 2023 Presidency? The Kogi State Governor hinted on Friday that he might run for the top spot in the next election cycle.”

The poll was deleted by the TV station. It had 5197 participants but only six per cent voted in favour of the Bello, while the remaining three per cent were undecided.

It remains unclear why the tweet was deleted.