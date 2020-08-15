Destruction Of Enugu Airport Fence: Perpertrators Will Face Full Wrath Of The Law– Hadi Sirika

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has condemned the destruction of a long stretch of the perimeter fence of Akanu Abiam International Airport Enugu on Wednesday by a culprit identified as Architect John Emejulu in a statement from the Ministry of Aviation.

The Minister, who visited the destruction scene has said the Federal Government will clamp down on the action as it was ‘wilfully done and on purpose’.

Sirika, in the statement on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari, having looked at the centrality of the Enugu airport and its importance, provided funding for the emergence procurement to rehabilitate the airport, but regretted that “while we were glad that the airport will be opened on 30th August, someone comes from nowhere with bulldozers, with thugs, and destroyed this national asset”.

He went on to emphasize the importance of the airport, saying; “airports are national security assets. They are no longer just point of landing and taking off for planes and conducting business. We are jealous of these national assets and we are determined to protect it and we will continue to protect them”

“In the course of the delivery there were components of the project which was securing the airport having known its importance as national security assets, a certain individual while the project was ongoing come with touts well-armed and destroyed more than two kilometres of the fencing.

“This is certainly unfortunate and unbecoming and has given government opportunity to show how not to wickedly destroyed public assets belonging to two hundred million people’’.

Sirika further revealed that the Inspector General of Police, Chief of Airstaff and Director General of the SSS have been directed to do the needful and bring those involved in the damage to book.

He however assured that the deliberate attempt at sabotage will not affect the planned reopening of the airport by the end of August.

The Minister also commended the Enugu State government, the Nigerian Air Force and other Security Agencies for their commitment and cooperation towards the completion of the project.