Dethronement: Ganduje’s daughter mocks Sanusi, says her dad is a master chess player in politics

Daughter of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Fatima Ajimobi has asked trolls to put some respect on her father’s name after she was attacked following the dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

Fatima took to her Instastory on instagram to make a direct comment on the dethronement of Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

She described her father as a master chess player in politics with a Doctorate Degree in Public Administration.

Fatima further stated that the dethronement of Emir Sanusi is democracy, while pointing out that Kano indigenes got what they wanted and never rioted.

Fatima wrote: