DG FCCPC Blows Hot, Threatens To Deal Decisively With Anyone Who Unethically Tests Vaccines On Nigerians Or Africans

The Director General of Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera, took to Twitter to threaten to deal decisively with anyone who unethically tests vaccines on Nigerians or Africans, following French researcher, Rim-Sarah Alouance, viral video tweet on how two French doctors on live television were discussing “Africa as best destination to conduct test for COVID-19 vaccine”.

The two doctors, Jean Paul Mira and Camille Locht, have sparked outrage from individuals all over the globe.

In the video clip, the two medical experts cited the use of prostitutes in Africa to carry out test vaccine for the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) as instance.

Mira, head of resuscitation department at Cochin Hospital, also pointed out that the continent should be considered because of its perceived toughness to disease outbreaks.

“If I can be provocative, shouldn’t we do this study in Africa, where there are no masks, no treatment, no resuscitation, a bit like it has been done in some studies in AIDS, where among prostitutes, we try things, because they are exposed, and they don’t protect themselves, what do you think?,” he asked.

Corroborating with him, Locht, a research director at Inserm, said similar approach could be adopted as ongoing search for COVID-19 vaccine intensifies across the globe.

“So you are right […] we’re thinking in parallel to a study in Africa precisely to make this same type of approach w/ BCG [vaccine] placebo, I think there is a call for tenders that was released or that will be released & I think we will indeed seriously think about that too,” he said.

Apparently cheesed off by their discussion, Rim-Sarah Alouane, a Ph.D student and French researcher, took to Twitter to describe the video as “horrific.”

See the tweets:

We will be looking out for you when you arrive. Please consult Pfizer for their experience with their TROVAN trial in Kano;1996 resolved 14 years later in 2010.If you can’t find them, google it. Whichever way, hide real well cos, we are on the lookout if NIGERIA is on your radar. — Babatunde Irukera (@TundeIrukera) April 2, 2020