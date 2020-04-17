DG Transmission Company Of Nigeria Debunks Rumours That Regime Will Provide Free Electricity To Nigerians

The Managing director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Usman Mohammed has dismissed claims that the Buhari-led Regime will provide free electricity to Nigerians.

He waved the rumoured proposal as “mere propaganda”.

According to the head of the agency, Buhari’s regime cannot make power free because they do not own power.

Usman while talking on Thursday April 16, noted that only the transmission arm of the electricity industry is owned by the regime.

While advising against the spread of fake propaganda, he maintained that they can only continue to make concerted efforts to sustainably supply electricity.