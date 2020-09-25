DHS Proposes Limits On International Students [SEE FULL LIST]

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed a new rule that would give foreign students and exchange program participants on F and J visas two- to four-year time limits before requiring them to apply for an extension.

Those visas remain valid under existing rules for as long as the student continues to meet program requirements.

Under the proposed rule, students and others would be admitted into the United States (US) up to the end date of their program, not to exceed four years.

The DHS is also proposing a decrease in the amount of time students will have to prepare for departure from 60 to 30 days, as well as adding biometric data collection requirements.

The proposed change is expected to be published in the Federal Register on Friday.

This will follow a public comment period and the final rule could be changed as a result.

The changes will improve program oversight and prevent foreign adversaries from “exploiting the country’s education environment”, said Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, DHS Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy.

Vice president for global engagement at the American Council on Education, Brad Farnsworth, said his organization plans to issue a detailed response but is still reviewing the proposed changes, which were outlined in a 256-page document.

Farnsworth, whose organization represents about 1,800 colleges and universities, said “this will be a deterrent for international students. … The immediate impact is going to be additional confusion and additional anxiety.

“The question I think everyone’s asking, as other countries are making it easier to study, why is the United States making it harder?”

Under DHS’s new proposal, citizens or people born in the following countries would be banned from getting student visas longer than 2 years:

Afghanistan

Benin

Bhutan

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Central African Republic

Chad

Congo (DRC)

Congo (ROC)

Côte d’Ivoire

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

The Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Iran

Iraq

Kenya

Kosovo

Kyrgyzstan

Liberia

Libya

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Moldova

Mongolia

Nepal

Niger

Nigeria

North Korea

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Rwanda

Samoa

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Syria

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Togo

Tonga

Turmenistan

Tuvalu

Uganda

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

Yemen

Zambia