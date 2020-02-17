Dickson: I left Bayelsa Govt House fulfilled

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, said on Sunday he left the state Government House a fulfilled man.

The ex-governor said in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, that he left the Government House in a blaze of glory despite the shocking array of political forces who turned against him.

He claimed that Bayelsa security was outsourced to criminal elements who unleashed violence on the state since 2015.

Dickson added that political thugs destroyed properties in Yenagoa following the Supreme Court’s judgement which nullified the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the November 16, 2019 election, David Lyon.

He said: “When we were ready for the transition, I called the whole state to pray and fast and we prayed and fasted and I considered a lot of things, I consulted and took decisions.

“You are all in this state. You saw the reactions, and when the elections came, there was nothing possible I didn’t do as a human being for things to go well. People came here with result sheets with the Nigerian military, shut down the whole state, and wrote results and used people to legitimize it, shouting to vilify me to justify the wrong they did. And people believe those lies.

“As we lost there was no violence. I didn’t come into politics to kill people, to destroy or maim.

“During an ordinary rally three days to the election, they killed 21 human people. Even if you kill 21 goats or chicken, the owner will shout. Nigeria was not bothered. The security agencies collided with them to kill our people.

“Since 2015 they have been killing our people, even without election. They will drive people away, burnt down their houses; this country since 2015 outsourced Bayelsa to criminals with security agencies supporting and protecting them.

“It is in these circumstances that I held the state just from your support and with the help of the Almighty God.

“I didn’t forget or abandon my agenda for my people while they were distracting me, blackmailing me everywhere, spreading falsehood. The people who should have been supporting and encouraging me were the same people distracting me, destabilizing the state.

“Yet, I left Government House very fulfilled to the glory of God.”